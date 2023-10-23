SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up 1.5% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNR. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,126,000 after buying an additional 1,044,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,300,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,522,000 after purchasing an additional 125,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,330,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,742,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,550,000 after acquiring an additional 360,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,703,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,229,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.47. 45,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,850. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

