Anson Capital Inc. Buys 6,916 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Anson Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 123.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

XSMO traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,248. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $51.70. The company has a market cap of $149.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

