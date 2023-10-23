Anson Capital Inc. Acquires 4,791 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Anson Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 1.3% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.34. 41,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,731. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $99.02 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.