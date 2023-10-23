Anson Capital Inc. Trims Position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Anson Capital Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 170.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NLR traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $67.60. 28,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.60. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.73 and a fifty-two week high of $73.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.28.

About VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

