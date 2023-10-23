MAI Capital Management Has $22.92 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $22,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Booking by 1,687.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,452,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Booking by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,218.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $38.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,795.57. 60,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,344. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,764.00 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,073.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,851.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $19.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.