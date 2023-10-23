MAI Capital Management Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.1% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $72,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,848,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,139,109. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

