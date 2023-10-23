Windham Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Windham Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 242.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 34,893 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,191,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21,890.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 255,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 254,366 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,845,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,284,316. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

