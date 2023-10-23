Windham Capital Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Windham Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.53. 690,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

