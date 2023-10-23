MAI Capital Management Has $102.03 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,209,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,398 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $102,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VEA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,100,277. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $47.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

