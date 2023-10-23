Kinneret Advisory LLC Takes $172,000 Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $1,599,578.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,978,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlassian news, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,739 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $320,584.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,406,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $1,599,578.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,050 shares in the company, valued at $79,978,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,443 shares of company stock valued at $64,938,834 in the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,537. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $215.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

