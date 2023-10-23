Keystone Financial Services Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,374.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,720,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,475,000 after buying an additional 1,603,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,158,000 after buying an additional 635,253 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,611,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,802,000 after acquiring an additional 587,696 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 78.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,762,000 after acquiring an additional 534,483 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 78,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,390. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $25.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1206 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

