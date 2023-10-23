19,442 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Bought by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $390,114,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,902,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,220,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,644,000 after buying an additional 2,820,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.74.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.21. 751,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,307,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $85.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.97.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

