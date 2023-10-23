My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $1.13 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003314 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,707,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars.

