Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.92 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $159.31 or 0.00518176 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.92 billion and $68.20 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,744.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00214690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.87 or 0.00789965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012593 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00051369 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00162382 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,348,507 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.