Status Achieves Market Capitalization of $103.57 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Status has a market capitalization of $103.57 million and $4.24 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014484 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,689.39 or 0.99821583 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012251 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007163 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,862,634,181 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,862,634,180.659934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02643752 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $3,753,756.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.