5,737 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Bought by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000. Zebra Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after buying an additional 5,300,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,569,000 after acquiring an additional 283,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after acquiring an additional 280,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $51,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.40 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,184,277.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.51. The stock had a trading volume of 133,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.47.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZBRA

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.