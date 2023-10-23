Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,959 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029,550 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $220,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $58.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.