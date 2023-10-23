Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 3,931 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after buying an additional 3,501,855 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $97,987,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $87.03 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

