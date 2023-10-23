6,995 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Acquired by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,277,269,000 after buying an additional 1,283,943 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Southern by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,782,000 after buying an additional 2,906,914 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,493,000 after buying an additional 349,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after buying an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,743 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

