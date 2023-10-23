Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 25,468 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 607.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,852 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Snowflake by 10.8% in the second quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd now owns 132,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 104.6% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Snowflake by 4.4% in the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 236,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,674,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 46.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $146.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.56 and a 200 day moving average of $162.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 0.76. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $193.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $2,048,614.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,226.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $2,048,614.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 660,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,259,633.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,190 shares of company stock valued at $13,745,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

