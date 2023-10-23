Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,147 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 58,547 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,854,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,422 shares of company stock worth $24,424,662. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.68. 2,077,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,432,901. The firm has a market cap of $236.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average is $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

