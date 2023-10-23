Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 62,965 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 0.7% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 37,256 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $73.51. The company had a trading volume of 838,111 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

