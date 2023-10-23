DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Position Lessened by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 106.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth $60,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 59.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 46,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,663. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $301,564.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,908,336.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $301,564.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,908,336.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $30,157.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,007.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,185,946 shares of company stock valued at $818,564,821 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

