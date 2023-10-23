Jackson Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.30 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $374.88. 190,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,288. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.68.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

