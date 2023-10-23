Jackson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 165.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ONEQ traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 69,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,831. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $56.73.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

