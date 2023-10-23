Jackson Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.22 Million Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000.

Shares of MGK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.88. The company had a trading volume of 57,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,251. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $167.13 and a 12-month high of $245.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

