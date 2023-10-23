46,082 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,465,000 after purchasing an additional 913,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,930,000 after purchasing an additional 314,567 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,350,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,338 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,563. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $71.92 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.33. The company has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

