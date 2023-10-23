Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.3% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,506,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after buying an additional 796,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after buying an additional 1,698,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,365,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,407. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $51.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 500.93% and a negative return on equity of 257.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

