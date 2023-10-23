Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Linde by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Linde by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $364.61. 328,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,755. The stock has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.41. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $276.64 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

