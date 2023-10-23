Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 168.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,079 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IWY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,315. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $117.10 and a 12 month high of $165.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.50. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

