Values First Advisors Inc. Has $713,000 Stock Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 430.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Price Performance

NYSE AAN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.17. 13,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,722. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $16.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is -625.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Loop Capital lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.16.

Aaron’s Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

