Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $498.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $499.13 and its 200 day moving average is $486.05. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $389.48 and a 1 year high of $525.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.93.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

