Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.4% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% during the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,147,000 after purchasing an additional 581,948 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

