Ownership Capital B.V. Grows Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,508,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,659 shares during the period. ResMed comprises about 5.8% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned 1.03% of ResMed worth $329,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD opened at $147.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMD

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,435 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.