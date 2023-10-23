C WorldWide Group Holding A S Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Global Payments by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.1 %

Global Payments stock opened at $109.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

