Hosking Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its position in shares of CME Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.18.

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $212.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $221.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.32 and a 200 day moving average of $193.93.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

