C WorldWide Group Holding A S Cuts Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,601 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $20,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,962,000 after buying an additional 8,139,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $58,846,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,283,000 after purchasing an additional 696,773 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 395.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 472,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE:AOS opened at $66.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average is $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.