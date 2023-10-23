Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,986 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $32,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,545,000 after purchasing an additional 149,714 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $404.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.09 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.11.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

