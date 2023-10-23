Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.61

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 85174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lowered Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 51.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.