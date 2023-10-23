Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $427,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Humana by 102,197.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 723.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,404,000 after buying an additional 1,263,821 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $421,332,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Humana by 393.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,987,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $1.83 on Monday, reaching $519.32. The company had a trading volume of 66,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $487.70 and a 200-day moving average of $487.46. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. Humana’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.10.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

