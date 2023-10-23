Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 1.9% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Eaton by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 8,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.44. The company had a trading volume of 372,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,141. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.93 and its 200-day moving average is $197.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $139.65 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.