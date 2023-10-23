Otter Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 107,890 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 132.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares during the period. BRP Group makes up approximately 2.8% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in BRP Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in BRP Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in BRP Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BRP Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BRP Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRP remained flat at $20.67 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,267. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRP Group

Insider Activity at BRP Group

In related news, major shareholder Laura Sherman sold 30,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $784,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BRP Group news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $6,037,026.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,864 shares in the company, valued at $833,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Laura Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $784,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 781,278 shares of company stock valued at $20,097,933. 22.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BRP Group

(Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Articles

