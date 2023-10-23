Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,965 shares during the quarter. E2open Parent comprises 1.1% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of E2open Parent worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in E2open Parent by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in E2open Parent by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 39,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in E2open Parent by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,305,000 after buying an additional 1,422,730 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $228,000.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETWO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 169,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $900.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETWO

Insider Activity at E2open Parent

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $53,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,474 shares in the company, valued at $830,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $181,220. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Profile

(Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.