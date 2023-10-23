RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Position Lifted by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 104.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. RH accounts for about 3.0% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of RH worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,815,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,653,000 after purchasing an additional 289,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in RH by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,204,000 after purchasing an additional 203,826 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of RH from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.53.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,890. RH has a one year low of $226.75 and a one year high of $406.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.23.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $800.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.89 million. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

