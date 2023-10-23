Otter Creek Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,347 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for about 1.8% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $63,581,052.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,793,083.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,952,832 shares of company stock worth $1,138,166,280. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.3 %

VRT stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,990. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

