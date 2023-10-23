Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) is Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,388 shares during the period. Avantor comprises approximately 2.9% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after buying an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,671,000 after buying an additional 439,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,676,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,184,000 after buying an additional 3,316,276 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $342,202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,114,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,301,000 after buying an additional 1,502,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.60. 1,411,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,455,510. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

