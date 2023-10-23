PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.79

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 57317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $951.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.59%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Further Reading

