Otter Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 37,578 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,578 shares during the quarter. Hologic comprises about 3.5% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 595.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.03. The company had a trading volume of 172,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.62.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

