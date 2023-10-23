Jackson Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after acquiring an additional 855,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,781,000 after acquiring an additional 270,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after acquiring an additional 275,879 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

HON traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,806. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.13 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

