Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.92

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 21812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1,257.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

