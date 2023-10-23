Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.92

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 21812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- The Value Deepens for Medtech Stocks: Reversal Imminent
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- indie Semiconductor is Driving ADAS Gains Globally
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Stratasys Remains the Belle of the 3D Printing Ball
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.